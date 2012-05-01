FirstEnergy Corp (FE.N) posted a higher quarterly profit as an expanded business and customer base helped the power company offset lower demand due to warmer weather.

January-March net profit was $306 million, or 73 cents per share, higher than $52 million, or 15 cents per share, a year ago.

Ohio-based FirstEnergy, which supplies power to about 6 million customers, said revenue rose 14 percent to $4.08 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 82 cents a share.

FirstEnergy Shares, which have risen about 17 percent in the last year, closed at $46.82 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

