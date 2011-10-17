First Horizon National Corp (FHN.N) posted a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street estimates and the bank forecast several quarters of falling margins, sending its shares down 4 percent.

Banks are seeing their net interest margins -- the difference between what they earn on loans and pay out on deposits -- narrow as the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates low to stimulate the weak U.S. economy.

"The margin is likely to decline modestly by a few basis points per quarter over the next several quarters," Chief Financial Officer BJ Losch said on a post earnings conference call.

First Horizon also saw its bad loan provisions rise to $32 million, from $1 million in the prior quarter, after it sold about $150 million in non-performing loans.

For the third quarter, the bank posted a net income available to common shareholders of $36.1 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with a net income of $15.9 million, or 7 cents a share from the year ago period.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to post a profit of 16 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters

I/B/E/S.

Non-interest income fell by 24 percent to $185.7 million from the previous year.

"The company continued to make progress on lowering expenses in core businesses, but environmental costs remained elevated primarily from increased GSE-related mortgage repurchase provision expenses," the company said in a statement.

First Horizon was one of the banks recently sued by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, in its quest to recover losses on about $200 billion of subprime bonds.

First Horizon, which counts hedge fund RS Investments, T Rowe Price Associates, Marisco Capital and Vanguard Group Inc among its top investors, said its net charge-offs fell 4 percent to $106.4 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based bank said it has launched a program to buy up to $100 million of its shares by the end of August, 2012.

Shares of the company were down 3 percent at $6.34 in morning trade on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock was the biggest drag on the KBW Regional Bank Index .KRX which was down 2 percent.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)