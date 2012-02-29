Shares of First Solar (FSLR.O) fell 10 percent on Wednesday morning, after the U.S. solar panels maker posted a quarterly loss and trimmed its 2012 sales forecast.

The world's lowest-cost solar panel manufacturer was hurt as prices for the equipment that turns sunlight into electricity halved last year.

First Solar would also be hit by the German cabinet's endorsement on Wednesday of a cut in subsidies for photovoltaic electricity in the world's largest market for solar power.

"There is margin pressure from falling panel prices worldwide and these falling prices were largely driven by falling raw material costs that benefit every maker except First Solar," Wunderlich Securities analysts wrote in a note.

First Solar's thin film modules use cadmium telluride rather than polysilicon to convert sunlight into electricity.

First Solar said a greater percentage of its sales would come from its "systems business," or its power-plant construction operation, which is currently building some of the largest solar power plants in the world.

"While First Solar has suddenly become a very small player in the merchant module market, the fact is that its gross margin in this "core" business is likely to hover around zero for much of 2012 and grow to 10 percent best case in 2013," Citigroup said.

UBS cut its price target on the stock to $40 from $49.5, while Citi cut it to $45 from $60.

First Solar shares, which have lost about 78 percent of their value in the last year, were down 8 percent at $33.37 in Wednesday morning trade on the Nasdaq.

