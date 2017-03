WASHINGTON The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives and Democratic-led Senate are expected to approve on Wednesday a bipartisan deal to raise the debt limit and end federal shutdown, clearing the way for President Obama to sign it into law, congressional aides said.

The aides said the president is expected to get the measure hours before the United States hits its borrowing authority on Thursday.

(Reporting By Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Bill Trott)