WASHINGTON Dec 17 Aides to House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Monday the latest White House offer on resolving the fiscal cliff impasse is flawed but moves negotiations in a positive direction.

"Any movement away from the unrealistic offers the president has made previously is a step in the right direction, but a proposal that includes $1.3 trillion in revenue for only $930 billion in spending cuts cannot be considered balanced," said Brendan Buck, a Boehner spokesman.

"We hope to continue discussions with the president so we can reach an agreement that is truly balanced and begins to solve our spending problem," Buck said.