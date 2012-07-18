Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
Specialty value retailer Five Below Inc priced its initial public offering of 9.6 million shares at $17 each, the top end of its expected price range, a market source said on Wednesday.
Philadelphia-based FiveBelow, founded in 2002, expected to sell 9.6 million shares at between $15 and $17 each, after boosting the original price range by $3 per share.
The U.S. IPO market, which saw a month-long lull following the disappointing Facebook offering in May, has seen a revival of sorts in recent weeks.
The company's shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol "FIVE" on Thursday.
The company, which targets teen and pre-teen consumers, is backed by funds managed by private equity firm Advent International.
Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Jefferies are the lead underwriters to the offering.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)
Oil giant Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has asked JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to assist with its upcoming mammoth IPO and could call on another bank with access to Chinese investors, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
LONDON Tobacco company Imperial Brands and nutritional ingredients maker Glanbia are attractive targets for Japanese companies looking to expand into international markets, Exane BNP Paribas analysts said in a note to clients.