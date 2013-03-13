Perrigo sells Tysabri royalty stream, delays annual report
Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
Five Oaks Investment Corp, an investor in mortgage-backed securities, said it expects to sell 5.7 million shares for $15 per share, raising $85.5 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.
The Maryland-based company added UBS, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, Aegis Capital Corp and National Securities to its list of underwriters. (r.reuters.com/jun66t)
The company plans to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OAKS". The company had earlier planned to list under the symbol "FOIC".
The company which filed for an IPO in December 2012, plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to buy residential mortgage-backed securities.
Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS are lead underwriters to the offering.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
LONDON/FRANKFURT The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest exchange, which had faced growing opposition since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
NEW YORK OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite venture backed by SoftBank Group Corp , and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA plan to merge in a deal that could be announced as soon as late Monday, according to people briefed on the plans.