Shares of Flagstar Bancorp (FBC.N) rose as much as a 12 percent on Wednesday after the regional lender posted its first profit in nearly four years.

The bank, which received $266.7 million in bailout funds, originates residential mortgage loans throughout the United States. It has been badly hit by the fall in U.S. home values and the ensuing housing crisis.

Flagstar shopped its shares at a discount and sold branches over the last two years to speed its return to profitability. It last posted a profit in 2008.

The bank reported a second-quarter net income applicable to common shareholders of $86 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with a loss of $74.9 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

The bank's bad loan provisions halved to $58.4 million.

Flagstar's shares, which traded at as much as $121 in September 2007, were up 10 percent at $1.02 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)