LONDON A futures trader who was arrested in Britain over charges that he helped spark the May 2010 "flash crash" on U.S. financial markets will appear in a London court on Wednesday, British police said.

"He will appear in Westminster Magistrates' Court tomorrow," a spokesman for London's Metropolitan Police said.

Navinder Singh Sarao was criminally charged on charges of wire fraud, commodities fraud and manipulation, the U.S. Justice Department said earlier on Tuesday. It also said it planned to request that he be extradited to the United States.

