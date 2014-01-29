Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Contract electronics maker Flextronics International Ltd's (FLEX.O) quarterly profit more than tripled, helped by higher demand from its game console and smartphone customers.
Net income rose to $145.2 million, or 23 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $47.3 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents per share.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $7.18 billion.
Singapore-based Flextronics produces the Xbox game console for Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and smartphones for Google Inc(GOOG.O).
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.