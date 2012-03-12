BOSTON A flight from Boston to Chicago was diverted to Buffalo early on Monday and one person was detained after a telephoned bomb threat, officials said.

JetBlue flight 923 was diverted and landed safely in Buffalo, the airline said. There were 86 customers and four crew members on board, according to JetBlue spokeswoman Alison Croyle.

One person was detained and all passengers and crew were safe and off the plane, FBI spokesman Greg Nelsen said.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies were conducting interviews and an investigation, Nelsen said.

The origination of the bomb threat and other details were not immediately available, he said.

(Reporting By Lauren Keiper; Editing by Daniel Trotta)