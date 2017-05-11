Actor Kate Hudson poses at the premiere of the movie 'Snatched' in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Kate Hudson arrives at the premiere of the movie 'Snatched' in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Goldie Hawn and actor Kurt Russell pose at the premiere of the movie 'Snatched' in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director of the movie Jonathan Levine poses with cast members Goldie Hawn (L) and Amy Schumer at the premiere of the movie 'Snatched' in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Goldie Hawn and actor Kurt Russell pose at the premiere of the movie 'Snatched' in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Goldie Hawn (L) and Amy Schumer pose at the premiere of the movie 'Snatched' in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Goldie Hawn (L) and Amy Schumer pose at the premiere of the movie 'Snatched' in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Goldie Hawn (L) and Amy Schumer pose at the premiere of the movie 'Snatched' in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Goldie Hawn (L) and Amy Schumer pose at the premiere of the movie 'Snatched' in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Actresses Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer attended the premiere of their new film "Snatched", a comedy centered on a mother and daughter whose holiday in South America goes awry, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"People love Goldie, but the two of us really wanted to make it together and we showed them what we could do and read scenes together and it was very clear and everybody was on board very quick," Schumer told reporters about her partnership with Hawn.

The film is the latest in a line of female-led comedies from producer Paul Feig, who directed the recent all-female "Ghostbusters" reboot, as well as "The Heat" and "Bridesmaids".

(Reporting by Reuters Televsion, writing by Mark Hanrahan in London)