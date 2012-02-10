Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Surveillance products maker FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR.O) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on lower costs, but forecast full-year revenue below estimates.
The Portland, Oregon-based company, which makes thermal-imaging products and infrared cameras, expects to earn $1.60 to $1.70 a share on revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion, while analysts were expecting it to earn $1.66 a share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
Fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations rose to $76.8 million, or 49 cents a share -- FLIR's highest in at least five years -- from $70.1 million, or 43 cents a share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 45 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell about 7 percent to $405.2 million, below analysts' estimates of $436.1 million.
Operating expenses fell 13 percent to $115.1 million.
"During the quarter, we expanded margins gross and operating, and net income -- to their highest levels in over a year and cash flow from operations reached its highest quarterly total ever," Chief Executive Earl Lewis said in a statement.
The company's shares closed at $25.74 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.