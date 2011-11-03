An Amtrak train station remains surrounded by flood water from the Souris River in Minot, North Dakota June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Hundreds of Minot, North Dakota, houses could be razed to strengthen protections overwhelmed in a flood that displaced more than a quarter of its population in June, according to an initial plan outline released on Thursday.

With public hearings next week and further details to come, state officials stressed that the outline of defenses needed to withstand a similar massive Souris River flood like the one seen last summer was anything but final.

As outlined, some 660 single family and multifamily residences in Minot and another 180 in surrounding areas would give way if the flood controls were adopted as outlined, engineer Jason Westbrock told reporters.

Another 60 commercial and 120 industrial parcels also would give way to further strengthening of flood protections across the river basin under the initial draft of a master plan for dealing with flooding along the Souris, or Mouse, River.

There is no price tag yet attached to the plans.

"The purpose of the plan is for everybody to have a chance to look at it, give their input, give us a response and tell us if in certain places ... is there a better way to do it," North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple said.

About 11,000 people, more than a quarter of the city's population, were forced to flee homes in June when the Souris River overwhelmed Minot's flood protections. About 4,100 Minot houses were inundated, hundreds up to their eaves.

Hundreds more homes were flooded in communities near Minot. The flood protection outline covers the entire Souris River basin in the United States, four North Dakota counties.

The outline is intended to give homeowners some early information needed to begin deciding whether to abandon, replace or repair their houses. City and state officials have warned that a full Minot recovery will take several years.

Any home buyout program is expected to rely on hazard mitigation grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency targeted at preventing future flood damage, officials said.

Dalrymple said state and local officials would work to ensure that FEMA finds most if not all of the affected houses eligible for grants and start the process of buying out homes clearly in the path of flood protections as soon as possible.

