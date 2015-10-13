Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Florez is using music to promote social inclusion among under-privileged children through his "Sinfonia por el Peru" (Symphony for Peru).

The program says it uses "the power of music" to help children and youth develop self-esteem and become more goal oriented. It currently teaches about 100 to 200 students fundamentals of choir, orchestra and jazz music.

Florez performed with some of the youth from his program during a concert to close out the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Lima on Saturday.