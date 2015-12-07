TAMPA, Fla. Daytona State College alerted students that it had received a "specific bomb threat" on Monday and was evacuating several buildings at its campus in Daytona Beach, Florida, officials said.

A representative for the campus safety unit said authorities had evacuated four classroom buildings after a note was left on a blackboard in one of the buildings warning of a bomb.

Classes were canceled Monday evening in at least three buildings, according to social media posts by officials at the public college on the state's central east coast, about 55 miles (89 km) northeast of Orlando.

The school has recently received other bomb threats, according to local media reports.

According to news radio WNDB in Daytona Beach, a janitor discovered a bomb threat on a bathroom wall late last Thursday. Police gave the all-clear an hour later, the station website said.

