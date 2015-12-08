TAMPA, Fla. Daytona State College alerted students that it had received a "specific bomb threat" on Monday and officials evacuated several buildings at the campus in Daytona Beach, Florida, for about three hours before the all-clear was given, officials said.

A representative for the campus safety unit said authorities had evacuated four classroom buildings after a note was left on a blackboard in one of the buildings warning of a bomb.

Classes were canceled Monday evening in at least three buildings, according to social media posts by officials at the public college on the state's central east coast, about 55 miles (89 km) northeast of Orlando.

The all-clear, a signal that no danger was found at the campus, was given about three hours after the evacuation, according to social media posts by the school.

All classes are scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

The school has recently received other bomb threats, local media reported.

According to news radio WNDB in Daytona Beach, a janitor discovered a bomb threat on a bathroom wall late last Thursday. Police gave the all-clear an hour later, the station website said.

(Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Florida; Karen Books in Austin, Texas; and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr and Lisa Shumaker)