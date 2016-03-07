To visit Titanic, New York banker dives deep into her savings
NEW YORK Renata Rojas has longed to visit the wreck of the Titanic since she was a girl, years before the ill-fated passenger liner was discovered on the seabed three decades ago.
More than 30 participants took part in a decades old conch shell blowing contest in Key West, Florida at the weekend, seeking to make music with the large seashell.
The annual competition, which goes back more than 50 years, sees competitors judged on loudness, duration and sound novelty.
NEW YORK Renata Rojas has longed to visit the wreck of the Titanic since she was a girl, years before the ill-fated passenger liner was discovered on the seabed three decades ago.
GEMBLOUX, Belgium Layer by layer, 0.2 millimeters at a time, a specialized printing machine at Belgian chocolate shop Miam Factory applies melted chocolate to shape a three-dimensional object.