ORLANDO, Florida A Florida teen charged with impersonating a doctor's assistant has been arrested again -- for pretending to be a policeman.

Matthew Scheidt, 18, of Orlando, was arrested in Miami Beach on Thursday driving a car designed to look like an unmarked police car and in possession of a loaded gun, a taser, handcuffs, and a black sheriff's t-shirt, police said.

Scheidt is due to face trial in March on charges he pretended to work at Osceola Regional Medical Center for two weeks. Police said he performed CPR for five minutes on a cardiac patient and performed a physical exam on male patient.

Scheidt's lawyer, David Gentle, said the teenager's parents are considering a mental health evaluation for him.

Scheidt was charged with impersonating a police officer and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and is being held in jail without bond, according to the arrest report.

Police said Scheidt stopped his car at a red light next to a real undercover officer in the adjacent lane. Scheidt asked the officer why he wasn't wearing a seat belt, and is accused of twice telling the officer that he was a police officer.

(Editing by Michelle Nichols and Paul Thomasch)