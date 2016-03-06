A Florida woman faces drunk-driving and other charges after plowing through the infield at the Daytona International Speedway and injuring four people, police said.

Abbie Kinney, 43, of Cocoa Beach, Florida, remained in jail on Sunday after she crashed her Toyota pickup into four people and six motor homes and vehicles in track's infield, where race fans were camping, early Saturday, according to a report by the Daytona Beach Police Department.

She told officers she had drunk three beers and "shouldn't have been driving," the report said.

Kinney was found at the wheel of her vehicle after the crash, which happened shortly after 2 a.m. ET, the report said. A breath test showed her blood-alcohol content at more than twice the legal limit for driving, the report said.

She faces charges of driving under the influence as well as alcohol-related injury of persons and property.

The crash happened in the Lake Lloyd area of the infield, a popular spot for pre-race camping by fans.

The racetrack was host to motorsports events over the weekend, including the Daytona Supercross by Honda, according to the track website.

The famed track hosted the Daytona 500 race on Feb. 21.

