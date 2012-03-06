ORLANDO, Florida A central Florida deputy was shot and killed on Tuesday after stopping a couple suspected of stealing furniture from a motel.

"Our worst nightmare has come true," said Brevard County Sheriff J. R. "Jack" Parker at an afternoon news conference to discuss the death of Deputy Barbara Pill.

Two suspects were arrested, Brandon Lee Bradley, 22, and a 19-year-old woman, and charges are pending, Parker said. Both had long criminal histories and Bradley had four pending warrants for his arrest at the time of the shooting, he said.

The shooting occurred after Pill, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, spotted a car described by staff at an EconoLodge motel, who had reported two people stealing furniture from one of their rooms, Parker said.

Parker said Bradley refused to obey Pill's commands to get out of his car. Pill was calling for back up when officers listening to the radio transmission and neighbors heard multiple

gunshots.

"He (Bradley) opened fire on her, striking her multiple times and killing her," Parker said.

Bradley and his passenger were gone by the time other officers arrived, but were later captured after a search involving several police agencies.

(Reporting By Barbara Liston)