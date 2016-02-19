Marc Wabafiyebazu sits in court during his bail hearing at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building in Miami, Florida May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Al Diaz

MIAMI A Canadian diplomat’s teenage son will serve nine months in boot camp for his role in a drug-related shooting that killed his older brother last year but was spared a lengthy prison sentence under a plea deal accepted by a Florida judge on Friday.

Marc Wabafiyebazu, 15, pleaded no contest to two counts of third-degree murder, aggravated assault and attempted armed robbery over the March 2015 botched marijuana deal.

His older brother, 17-year-old Jean Wabafiyebazu, was killed along with a suspected drug dealer.

Marc Wabafiyebazu has been jailed without bond since his March arrest. He and his brother had gone to a Miami-area home to buy an estimated $5,000 worth of marijuana, according to police reports.

He was indicted by a Florida grand jury on one count of first-degree murder as well as felony second-degree murder and other charges. Prosecutors agreed to reduce his more serious charges.

The fatal shooting occurred shortly after the Wabafiyebazu brothers moved to Miami with their mother, diplomat Roxanne Dubé, when she was appointed Canada’s consul general in Miami in 2014.

Under the deal, her son agreed to serve nine months in a boot camp followed by two years of house arrest and up to eight years of probation in the United States.

Dubé said she plans to stay in the United States “as long as necessary” to monitor her son during the punishment process that could take up to 10 years.

She continues to work for the Canadian government but said she no longer is serving as consul general.

Under Florida law, anyone who participates in a violent felony in which someone dies can be charged with murder.

If he violates the terms of the agreement, he could face up to 60 years in prison, said Florida Circuit Court Judge Teresa Mary Pooler during a court hearing.

If he completes all the terms of his agreement, the crimes could be removed from his record, Pooler said.

