Johnny Kormondy, 42, is seen in an undated picture from the Florida Department of Corrections. REUTERS/Florida Department of Corrections/Handout

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Florida executed Johnny Kormondy, 42, on Thursday for the 1993 fatal shooting of Pensacola banker Gary McAdams and the rape of his wife, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Kormondy had spent almost half of his life on death row for the killing, which took place when the couple came home from a high school reunion.

His execution was the 21st carried out under Governor Rick Scott, tying the mark set by former Governor Jeb Bush. Bush served eight years, while Scott is just starting his second four-year term in office.

(Reporting by Bill Cotterell; Editing by David Adams and Eric Walsh)