ORLANDO, Fla. Money doesn’t buy happiness even when it is $1 million in lottery winnings, a sad lesson that a Florida couple who squabbled for years over a winning ticket learned the hard way.

Howard Browning and Lynn Poirier, both 62, have been slugging it out in court since 2007 after she bought the lucky ticket and refused to split the booty with Browning, then her live-in boyfriend.

Their protracted battle may have ended on Thursday when a jury in Sanford ordered Poirier to pay him $291,000 of the winnings.

“He’s ecstatic,” Sean Sheppard, a Fort Lauderdale attorney who represents Browning, said.

Browning sued Poirier in 2008, claiming they made an oral agreement in 1992 to share any lottery winnings as long as they remained romantically involved.

Although Poirier denied making such a deal, the jury found that an agreement existed and was enforceable, Sheppard said.

Lawyers on both sides said Poirier netted $750,000 after taxes. Sheppard said he did not know how the jury determined how much Poirier should give Browning.

Poirier's lawyer, Mark Sessums of Lakeland, said he was disappointed and thought the dollar award, at less than half of the lottery proceeds, might represent a compromise verdict.

No decision has been made on whether to appeal, he said.

(Editing by Frank McGurty and Leslie Adler)