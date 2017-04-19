Living dolls: Spanish firm makes eerily realistic human, alien babies
BILBAO, Spain Want a doll that looks, moves and feels almost exactly like a newborn? Or how about a baby Avatar, or a half human-half piglet?
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. The score of a televised professional tennis match in Florida was love-15 when the apparent sounds of a woman in the throes of lovemaking interrupted it Tuesday night.
The competition, at the Sarasota Open in Florida, briefly stalled after a woman could be heard shouting, "Oh, yes!" according to a video posted on YouTube.
One of the two bemused American players, Mitchell Krueger, whacked a tennis ball far out of bounds toward the source of the racket, which the TV commentator said came from a nearby apartment.
Spectators laughed along, particularly when the sounds grew even louder as player Frances Tiafoe readied a serve.
"It can't be that good!" Tiafoe yelled toward the noise.
A woman spectator at that point jokingly urged a young boy to place his hands over his ears, the video showed.
“Well, at least somebody is having a good night," the TV announcer said.
Tiafoe did, too, winning the game, set and match.
