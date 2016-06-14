Florida birth registration card for Moner Mohammad Abu-Salha is seen in this government handout image. REUTERS/State of Florida/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON The FBI interviewed Orlando, Florida, shooter Omar Mateen when it was investigating Moner Mohammad Abu-Salha, an American suicide bomber in Syria, because they were casual acquaintances who attended the same mosque, the head of the Senate Intelligence Committee said on Tuesday.

"Our understanding is the only reason he was interviewed at a later date was not that he was the subject of additional concerns: They were trying to connect the dots on the suicide bomber," Republican Senator Richard Burr told reporters.

"It just so happened that they'd gone to the same mosque and it was determined that they were casual acquaintances but there was not a connection there that they needed to look at," he said.

