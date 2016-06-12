Investigators work a crime scene around a white Acura vehicle after the arrest of a man found with assault weapons and possible explosives, who told authorities he was in town for the city's gay pride parade in Santa Monica, California, U.S., June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan ALcorn

LOS ANGELES A heavily armed man who said he was heading to a gay pride parade in Los Angeles was arrested early on Sunday, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

Garcetti, speaking at the opening of the LA Pride Festival, expressed his horror at the massacre at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, early Sunday and said it appeared the arrest near Los Angeles was unrelated to the Florida attack, in which 50 people were killed and 53 injured.

Garcetti pledged that the Los Angles festival would proceed.

He said the arrest occurred after a tip from a suspicious resident. FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said the arrest was made by Santa Monica police and that the FBI was assisting in the investigation.

According to law enforcement officials cited by the Los Angeles Times, a search of the suspect's car turned up several weapons, ammunition and explosive powder was found in the vehicle.

Santa Monica Police declined to comment on the incident and referred calls to the FBI, as did the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, which also assisted in the arrest.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson and Tim Reid; Editing by Mary Milliken and Bill Trott)