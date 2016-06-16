U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) (C) and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) (R) speak to reporters after ending a 14-hour filibuster in the hopes of pressuring the U.S. Senate to action on gun control measures, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy ended a blockade of the Senate after nearly 15 hours on Thursday, saying that Republicans have agreed to hold votes on measures to expand background checks and prevent people on U.S. terrorism watch lists from buying guns, the Washington Post reported.

Democrats stalled Senate proceedings on Wednesday in a bid to push for tougher gun control legislation and had planned to speak on the Senate floor through out the night.

"We still have to get from here to there, but we did not have that commitment when we started," Washington Post reported, quoting Murphy. (wapo.st/1W0LHJI)

The Senate began discussions on legislation to ban firearm sales to the hundreds of thousands of people on U.S. terrorism watch lists after a gunman who had been on such a list killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida on Sunday.

(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)