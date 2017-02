WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate on Monday blocked Democratic legislation aimed at stopping sales of firearms to people on "terrorism watch lists."

The Senate fell 13 votes short of clearing the measure for approval, as the chamber also defeated three other gun control measures stemming from the June 12 shootings in Orlando that killed 49 people and wounded 53 others.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Mary Milliken)