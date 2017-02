U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) gestures as he talks to the media after a weekly Senate Democrats luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid on Wednesday threw his weight behind legislation being written that would stop gun sales to a limited number of people who are on some terrorism watch lists.

“I support Senator (Susan) Collins’ legislation to keep guns and explosives out of the hands of terrorists. Even though it may be a small step forward, at least it is a step forward," Reid said in a statement.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Chris Reese)