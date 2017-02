WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate on Monday blocked Democratic legislation expanding federal background checks to all gun sales, including those done at gun shows and on the internet.

The Senate fell 16 votes short of the 60 needed for advancing the measure, which would have closed a background check loophole. The Senate is now set to vote on two other gun control measures.

