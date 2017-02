Gun enthusiasts look over Smith & Wesson guns at the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meetings and exhibits show in Louisville, Kentucky, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II/File Photo

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks during a news conference following party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate will most likely vote on four gun control measures on Monday, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate said, after the weekend shooting massacre at a gay nightclub in Florida.

Two of the proposals are sponsored by Democrats and two by Republicans, Senator John Cornyn of Texas said on Thursday. "I think it's pretty definite," he said of the Monday time frame.

