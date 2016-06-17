Riot police clash with far-right radicals after they threw petrol bombs as they try to break up the annual gay parade in Budapest July 5, 2008. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Chairman of the Hungarian far-right Jobbik Party Gabor Vona speaks in front of the infamous Avas apartment blocks during a demonstration in Miskolc, 180 km (112 miles) east of Budapest October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

The debate has now begun over whether Omar Mateen, the gunman who killed at least 49 people in an Orlando, Florida, gay nightclub, was driven by personal homophobia or by political and religious affiliation with Islamic State.

In one sense the debate is moot. Because in the age of keyboard jihadists and Twitter revolutions, the line between personal hatred and state citizenship has all but disappeared. However flimsy Mateen's allegiances, his act is just the most recent flashpoint in a worldwide clash of political identities, in which homophobia has become a tool of nation-building.

Islamic State has excelled in that by offering instant citizenship to any lone-wolf hater who kills infidels in its name. But it is not alone in using homophobia to cement political identity.

The battle over gay rights has become a political front line in societies as disparate as Gaza and India, Russia and Uganda, Ukraine and Nigeria, places where anti-gay violence, gay “propaganda” bans and other homophobic legislation abound. The posthumous celebration of Mateen among Islamic State fighters attests that the massacre in Orlando will stand as a landmark in that struggle.

In 2008, I was witness to another. That summer, bands of self-styled “Hungarian patriots” unleashed a violent attack against the annual Gay Dignity Procession in Budapest. They broke through police barricades and hurled smoke bombs, firecrackers, cobblestones, bottles, acid-filled eggs, rotting food and feces at the marchers. They accosted parade-goers and policemen, beat up a liberal radio reporter and attacked a Roma performer so viciously that the march’s concert was canceled. They slapped and spat at a Socialist politician and smashed the windows of the car carrying the former equality minister and the first openly gay government official. Marchers fled through an underground tunnel to the nearest subway station.

I was in Budapest that summer to visit my father, who, as a transgendered woman, had marched in the parade a few years earlier. I was thankful that she'd decided not to join the 2008 procession, fearing, as she put it to me, “there could be trouble.”

The signs were ominous in the weeks leading up to the 2008 parade. A few days after the far-right website Kuruc posted the names and addresses of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender gathering spots in Budapest, a gay bar and bath house on the list were firebombed. One Kuruc post bragged, “Cleansing Fire Licks Another Mini Sodom.”

The Hungarian Self-Defense Movement announced its intent to attack the parade and appealed to “all Hungarians” to “expel the pederast horde once and for all.” A “communiqué” issued by two far-right groups, Hunnia and the 64 Counties Youth Movement, declared: “We will not permit aberrant foreigners of this or that color to force their alien and sick world on Hungary. We hereby publicly declare that we, ourselves, will defend the Hungarian capital.”

The nationalist language, applied to a social gripe, is telling. Hatred was being re-minted as patriotism. Parliamentary members of the far-right Jobbik Party attempted to ban the parade. Later, they introduced legislation to make the “promotion of sexual deviations,” including “homosexuality, transsexuality, transvestitism, bisexuality and pedophile behaviors,” punishable by up to eight years in prison.

Hungary isn't alone. Throughout the former communist bloc, hostility to the European Union has expressed itself as rage at EU laws supporting LGBT rights. In Ukraine in 2013, billboards warned, “Association with the EU means same-sex marriage.”

Protesters brandished placards with stick figures having anal sex and chanted such slogans as “Homosexuality is a threat to national security.” Ukrainian Choice, the leading organization behind the protests, declared that affiliating with the EU will lead to “the dictatorship of homosexuality in regard to the whole society.”

The irony is that gay citizens, through such demonstrations as pride parades, and the demonstrators who attack them are both on a quest to declare identity. Here’s one way to look at what happened on the streets of Budapest or Kiev or Orlando: Two assertions of identity collided, with bloody consequences for one of them.

What marks one identity quest as liberationist and the other as oppressive? One key distinction is that the liberationist version is not seeking to define itself against another group's “foreign” identity.

Tellingly, the real nature of the foreigner is less important than its existence as a scapegoat. This can lead to a confusion among, or conflation of, appointed enemies. The attackers of the 2008 Budapest parade hurled predictable epithets —“perverts rot in hell,” etc. But one chant heard all along the parade route declared: “Buzikat a Dunába, zsidókat meg utána.” ("Faggots into the Danube, followed by the Jews.")

Since the late aughts, when a rightist government swept into office in Hungary, animus against Jews and Roma and gays has provided the congealing enzyme for a revival of authoritarian national identity. The far-right Jobbik Party built its meteoric rise partly on accusations that Jews were conducting “massive real-estate purchases” throughout Hungary and entering into an alliance with the Roma to turn “pure” Hungarians into a minority in their own nation.

Party leaders demanded that the government draw up lists of Jews who supposedly posed “a national security risk” and round up Roma families in “public order protection camps.” As Jobbik deputy chairman Levente Murányi told the press, he was proud to be a “Nazi, a fascist, an anti-Semite if that is what is necessary to represent the true Hungarian interests and the sanctity of the thousand-year-old Hungarian state.”

Sociologist András Kovács, the leading researcher on contemporary anti-Jewish attitudes in Hungary, observes that anti-Semitism operates as an “identity peg,” symbolically useful to bond people who are drawn to the right wing for many conflicting reasons. Its “primary function,” Kovács notes, is to make “members of the group recognizable to each other”— that is, “to establish a common identity.”

Earlier generations of Europeans had used anti-Semitism as a way to express their opposition to modernity. “Nowadays,” he says, “Hungarian anti-Semitism on the extreme right seems to serve as code for the political identity of those who oppose the system of parliamentary democracy.” But being a “coded” proxy does not diminish virulence. Hungarian anti-Semitism was complicit in the extermination of more than a half million of the country’s Jews during World War Two.

Anti-gay hatred serves the same mutable function. It simultaneously offers solidarity to the haters and hides, beneath the banner of a cause, the real reasons for discontent. Those reasons may be as varied as the economic struggles of Hungary and the cultural aimlessness of modern American youth.

Or the psychological demons of a deranged young man like Mateen.

The displacement of deep and complex anxieties into simplistic nationalist scapegoating is a malignant identity vogue that has disfigured the American presidential race (where hatred is again being re-minted into patriotism), just as it fed a bloodbath in Florida. What transpired in a darkened last-call nightclub in Orlando was, in part, a bloody contest over what identity means and who gets to own the term.