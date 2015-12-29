MIAMI A Florida teen accused of firing the shots during a drive-by shooting that killed a seven-year-old boy surrendered to authorities on Tuesday, Miami-Dade police said.

Dravein “Pop” Duke, 19, has yet to be formally charged, but a warrant for his arrest preliminarily listed second-degree murder, said Miami-Dade Police Department spokeswoman Robin Pinkard.

The child, Amiere Castro, died at the scene of the shooting on Sunday afternoon in Miami-Dade County, where he and his mother were visiting relatives for the Christmas holiday weekend.At about 3:30 p.m. a white pick-up truck drove by the house and someone began shooting “an assault-type rifle,” police told reporters on Sunday.

Three people were inside the vehicle, police Acting Director Juan Perez told reporters on Tuesday, and an 18-year-old suspected of driving the car was arrested the evening of the shooting.

Duke's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

