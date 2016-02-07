Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when as many as three shooters opened fire in an Orlando nightclub with a crowd of about 300 people in the predawn hours of Sunday, police in the Florida city said.

Three off-duty Orlando police officers were working as security in the Glitz Ultra Lounge in the city's tourist district, and none of them discharged their weapons, Orlando police said, adding that the club also had its own security guards.

One of those shot died on the scene and the other died at a hospital, police said.

"All of the shots that were fired last night were fired inside the club," department spokeswoman Michelle Guido told reporters.

Eight of the injured had gunshot wounds and one of them was in critical condition at a hospital. The others had injuries that were not life-threatening, Guido told a news conference.

"There may be other people that were injured in the club when people were trying to get out," she said.

No motive was given for the shooting and the names of the dead or injured were not immediately released.

