Two mourners hug ahead of the funeral of Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, U.S., June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Resident Carlos Diaz, with his arm in the colors of the rainbow, raises a candle during a vigil in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Matti Mejia (L) and Shaina Roberts embrace after laying flowers at a memorial outside The Stonewall Inn in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) and Vice President Joe Biden place flowers at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims of the massacre at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman writes a message on a cross in honor of those who were killed at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, U.S. June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ernesto Vergne kneels at a cross in honor of his friend Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado who was killed at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, U.S. June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Family and friends mourn at the wake for Angel Candelario, one of the victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Mourners hug as they leave the funeral for Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, who was killed at the Pulse gay nightclub, in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Lucyvette Padro kisses the face of her son Angel Candelario, one of the victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, at his wake after he was flown in from Florida to be buried, in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A woman visits a memorial for those who were killed at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, U.S. June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mourners arrive at the wake for Christopher Leinonen who was killed during the shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A woman walks out of a small home with a 'One Pulse' banner hung from the porch in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People hug as they arrive for the funeral of Peter Gonzalez-Cruz and Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez, both victims of the shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker fills in the grave of Pulse night club shooting victim Anthony Luis Laureano Disla's after his funeral in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman poses for a photo in front of a row of 49 wood crosses commemorating the victims of the Pulse night club shooting in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman walks past a row of 49 wood crosses commemorating the victims of the Pulse night club shooting in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supporters of the gay community stand outside a wake for Christopher Leinonen, who was killed in the shooting at Pulse nightclub, in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Imam of the Islamic Center Dr. Sied Rahman (L) talks with Reverend Michael Goldberg of the St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church in Vero, Florida, before Friday prayers at the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce, Florida, which Omar Mateen, who attacked Pulse nightclub in Orlando, attended, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Brown

A view of Martin County High School, a school attended by Omar Mateen who attacked Pulse nightclub in Orlando, in Stuart, Florida June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Worshippers listen to Imam of the Islamic Center Dr. Sied Rahman speak after Friday prayers at the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce, a center attended by Omar Mateen who attacked Pulse nightclub in Orlando, in Fort Pierce, Florida June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Security guard Michael Maldonado (R) stands outside the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce, a center attended by Omar Mateen who attacked Pulse nightclub in Orlando, in Fort Pierce, Florida June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Brown

A combination image of signs showing support for the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri.

Worshippers perform Friday prayers at the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce, a center attended by Omar Mateen who attacked Pulse nightclub in Orlando, in Fort Pierce, Florida June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Brown

A view of the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce, a center attended by Omar Mateen who attacked Pulse nightclub in Orlando, in Fort Pierce, Florida June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Brown

ORLANDO, Fla./FORT PIERCE, Fla. FBI agents on Friday questioned a member of the Florida mosque attended by Omar Mateen, the man who shot 49 people to death at a gay nightclub, as new information surfaced revealing the killer had exhibited chronic behavioral problems during his youth.

Academic records obtained by Reuters showing Mateen was frequently suspended as a student - at least twice for fighting before he was transferred to a special high school for potential dropouts - added to a disturbing portrait of the long-troubled gunman who committed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Mateen, the 29-year-old private security guard shot dead by police at the end of the June 12 massacre in Orlando, has been described by his first wife - whom he divorced after a brief marriage - as an abusive, mentally disturbed man with a violent temper.

Others who knew him recalled Mateen, a U.S. citizen and Florida resident born in New York to Afghan immigrants, as a quiet, socially awkward individual who kept largely to himself.

The FBI has acknowledged interviewing Mateen in 2013 and 2014 for suspected ties to Islamist militant groups but concluded he posed no threat. Still, evidence in the Orlando case points to a crime at least inspired by extremist ideology.

Authorities have said Mateen paused a number of times during his three-hour siege at the Pulse nightclub to place cell phone calls to emergency 911 dispatchers and to post internet messages professing support for various Islamist militant groups.

Nevertheless, Mateen appears to have been "self-radicalized" and acting without any direction from outside networks, although his second wife, Noor Salman, had known of his plans to carry out the attack, U.S. officials have said.

A federal grand jury was convened earlier in the week to decide whether to charge Salman.

FBI MOSQUE INTERVIEW

FBI agents turned their attention on Friday to at least one of Mateen's fellow worshipers at the mosque he attended near his home, the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce.

In what was the first such known interview in connection with the nightclub shooting, two federal agents met with the man at the mosque for about 30 minutes ahead of Friday prayers, according to Omar Saleh, a lawyer for the Council of American-Islamic Relations who sat in on the session.

"We were meeting with some agents," Saleh told Reuters, declining to identify the person interviewed. "They were asking questions relative to the incident that happened on Sunday."

Meanwhile, funerals and memorials were held around Florida and in Puerto Rico - home to many of the people killed. Mourners hugged and wept after the burial of Kimberly Morris, 37, in Kissimmee, Florida, and family members of Angel Candelario-Padro, 28, embraced after his body was returned to his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico.

The Vietnamese Association of Central Florida sponsored a public memorial vigil on Friday night.

MULTIPLE SUSPENSIONS

As details about Mateen's background continued to emerge, transcripts and disciplinary records furnished to Reuters on Friday showed Mateen was suspended at least 15 times during his enrollment in Martin County, Florida, public schools, mostly in the eighth and ninth grades.

Two of those suspensions, within a week of each other in May of 2001, were listed as discipline for "fighting with injury" during his freshman year at Martin County High School.

Days after that second suspension, Mateen was transferred to Spectrum Junior-Senior High School, a dropout prevention center run by the district, records showed.

He returned to Martin County High in January 2002, stayed there for another year, then withdrew from mainstream high school and enrolled instead in adult education classes through April 2003.

His academic performance was mixed, a combination of high grades and failing marks, in contrast to his mostly dismal report cards from elementary school.

President Barack Obama, who met with survivors of the shooting and families of the dead in Orlando on Thursday, urged Congress to pass measures to make it harder to legally acquire high-powered weapons like the semi-automatic rifle used in the attack.

Lawmakers are under pressure to respond. The Senate is expected to vote on Monday on four proposals for limited gun restrictions, although all four are expected to fail. A group of Republican senators attempted on Friday to craft compromise legislation that might stand a better chance of passing.

(Additional reporting by Carlos Barria in Kissimmee, Florida, Alvin Baez in Guanica, Puerto Rico and Zachary Fagenson in West Palm Beach, Florida; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Mary Milliken and Richard Pullin)