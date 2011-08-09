MIAMI A standoff between police and a man who attempted to rob a check cashing store in Fort Lauderdale ended on Tuesday after a SWAT team swept into the small locale.

The suspect was being treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital, as was a store employee who was rescued by the SWAT team, the Broward County's Sheriff office said.

Local television station WSVN showed a third injured person being evacuated from the site on a stretcher by emergency service personnel. Sheriff's spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said she could not confirm the identity of any of the injured parties, or the motive for the crime.

The standoff began toward 10 a.m. EDT after police officers responded to an emergency call at the check cashing store.

The suspect resisted arrest and holed himself up in the store for about an hour and a half with one of its employees, police said.

