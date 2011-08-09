MIAMI A store clerk died of gunshot wounds in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, following a standoff between police and an armed man who attempted to rob her check cashing store, police said.

Police have not revealed the woman's identity. They said she was rushed to a hospital after a SWAT team swept into the small store and shot down the armed suspect, who had resisted arrest for more than an hour.

According to Broward County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, Veda Coleman-Wright, the victim was an employee at the check cashing store. Police said she died from bullet wounds, but no further information was available on who shot her and when.

The suspect and another man were injured during the robbery and remained in a hospital, where doctors were treating their bullet wounds. Police said both men were in critical condition.

