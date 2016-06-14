Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump gives the thumbs up to supporters as he arrives for rally in Pittsburgh, PA June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump faulted the Muslim community on Monday for not reporting people like the man who carried out the Orlando gay nightclub attack, killing 49 people and wounding 53 others.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, told CNN he thought Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen was known to people in the Muslim community as someone with a potential for violence.

"You will find that many people that knew him felt that he was a whack job ... (that) something like this would have happened," Trump told CNN in a phone interview. "People that knew him, the ex-wife, other people. They don't report them. For some reason the Muslim community does not report people like this."

Trump said the United States needed better intelligence-gathering to prevent such things from happening.

"We have to look at the mosques ... and we have to look at the community," he said. "And believe me, the community knows the people that have the potential to blow up."

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)