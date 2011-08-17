BANGALORE Flowers Foods Inc (FLO.N) reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its earnings outlook for the year, joining a rank of food companies finding it difficult to push through price increases to combat rising costs.

Shares of the company fell as much as 9 percent to a four-month low in morning trading.

The baker, whose brands include Nature's Own, Whitewheat and Tastykake, expects 2011 earnings per share to be flat to up 5 percent, down from its previous forecast of 5-10 percent.

"Flowers is in a category with flat to declining volume and is dealing with (likely) structurally higher ingredient and other costs," KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Akshay Jagdale said in a client note.

"As a consequence, we expect continued limited organic growth and margin expansion."

Recently, companies like Ralcorp Holdings RAH.N, TreeHouse Foods (THS.N) and ConAgra Foods (CAG.N) have said their profits were taking a hit as their price increases were not big enough to offset rising input costs.

Flowers, which operates 41 bakeries and also sells to retailers and restaurants, has been facing higher costs of inputs such as flour, sugar and cocoa.

Gross margins in the second quarter fell to 46.8 percent from 47.6 percent in the year ago period, hurt by the rising costs and a shift in its mix to lower margin products.

However, the company posted strong second-quarter sales and raised its sales forecast for the year. It now expects sales growth of 7-11 percent, up from its prior target 3-6 percent.

Shares of Flowers were down 9 percent at $19.29 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)