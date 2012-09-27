COPENHAGEN Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co A/S (FLS.CO) on Thursday said it had won a contract in Venezuela worth $48 million for engineering, supply and installation of a feeding system for an aluminum smelter.

The order had been placed by Venezuelan state-owned aluminum company CVG ALCASA, FLSmidth said in a statement.

The project is part of a $400 million refurbishment plan of CVG ALCASA's technologies, it said.

The order would contribute to FLSmidth's earnings until mid 2015, it added.

