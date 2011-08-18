COPENHAGEN Danish engineer FLSmidth (FLS.CO) kept its full-year guidance unchanged when reporting a surprise drop in second-quarter profit, hit by unrest in North Africa.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 15 percent to 404 million Danish crowns ($78 million) in April-June, missing all forecasts in a Reuters poll, which were in a 446-542 million range.

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the global cement and minerals industries, said unrest in North Africa had put a dampener on investment in the region, hitting its Cement division's orders in the first half.

"For the same reason, the progress of ongoing projects in Egypt, Tunisia and Libya is delayed," it said.

Revenues in FLSmidth's Cement division fell 20 percent in the first six months of 2011 from the same period last year, while its Minerals division revenues grew 17 percent.

"In Cement, revenues are lower because of delayed projects in North Africa," Chief Executive Lars Huno Rasmussen told Reuters.

Rasmussen said the problems in North Africa were particularly in Libya and the company's operations were back to full strength in Egypt and Tunisia after unrest there.

"But in Libya we do not know when we can come back, and we had some big projects under way there," Rasmussen said.

The level of cement activity remains high in a number of emerging markets in South America, Africa and Asia, but India is seeing signs of a temporary slowdown in growth, FLSmidth said.

The company stood by its earlier view that the cement plant market in 2011 would equal about 65 million tons per year of new contracted cement kiln capacity worldwide exclusive of China.

It said that high metals prices continue to have a positive impact on mining companies' investment plans.

"In 2011, increasing investments in the minerals industry is still expected compared to 2010 despite the current uncertainty regarding global growth," FLSmidth said.

"A high level of activity is expected particularly in crushing, grinding and materials handling, notably in the coal, copper and iron ore segments," it said.

FLSmidth shares had dropped 6.7 percent by 7:50 EDT, underperforming the European industrial goods and services sector .SXNP which was down 3.4 percent.

2011 GUIDANCE INTACT

The group also kept forecasts for 2011 revenue to grow about 10 percent to 21-22 billion crowns and for an operating profit margin of 9-10 percent.

Alm. Brand analyst Stig Nymann said the results were below expectations both in the Minerals and the Cement business.

"For Cement the reason is mainly the unrest in North Africa, for Minerals it is largely to do with two projects that need to be finished and for which a loss has been booked," Nymann said.

"The order intake for Cement is a little disappointing, once again mainly due to North Africa," Nymann said.

(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)