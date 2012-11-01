Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
Engineering company Fluor Corp (FLR.N) reported on Thursday a rise in quarterly profit but a decline in its backlog of work due to mining project cancellations, and gave an outlook for 2013 that was short of analysts' estimates.
Fluor's third-quarter net profit was $145 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with $135 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew 18 percent to $7.1 billion.
The company also issued a forecast for 2013 earnings of between $3.85 and $4.35 per share, below analysts' average forecast of $4.40, according to the average on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.