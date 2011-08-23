Shares of Focus Media Holding Ltd FMCN.O rose as much as 10 percent on Tuesday, a day after the company posted a 46 percent jump in quarterly revenue on higher sales at its LCD display business, and forecast strong third-quarter revenue.

Revenue at the outdoor advertising firm's LCD segment rose 48 percent to $166.1 million in the second quarter, helped by increased demand in China as well as ramping up of spending from Japanese automakers.

Focus Media expects third-quarter sales from its core business -- the LCD network -- to be $175-$177 million, the mid-point of which would represent year-on-year growth of 37 percent.

Stocks of the Shanghai-based company were up 6 percent at $28.75 in morning trade on Nasdaq. They touched a high of $30 earlier in the session.

