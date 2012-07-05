MILAN Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI said on Thursday it planned to launch the rights issue that is part of plans to merge with rival Unipol (UNPI.MI) on Monday, subject to a series of conditions.

In a statement, the insurer said the 1.1 billion euro capital hike would be launched on July 9 and end July 27.

It said the offer was conditional on market regulator Consob waiving the need for Unipol to launch a mandatory bid on minority shareholders at Fondiaria, its parent Premafin PRAI.MI and its unit Milano Assicurazioni ADMI.MI.

Other conditions included the banks belonging to the guarantee consortium for the rights issues signing the guarantee contract.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)