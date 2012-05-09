MILAN Two Italian private equity funds said on Wednesday they will invest a total of at least 300 million to 400 million euros to take control of troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI as they rejigged a rival bid to one tabled by peer Unipol to save Fondiaria.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sator and Palladio Finanziaria said they had proposed an overall capital increase at Fondiaria worth no less than 800 million euros ($1.03 billion) to help plug a capital shortfall at the insurer.

The offer replaces a previous bid, which expired on April 30, and which had been premised on a capital increase of 850 million euros at Fondiaria's parent company Premafin PRAI.MI.

In January, investment house Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) brokered a complex deal that would see insurer Unipol (UNPI.MI) save Fondiaria in a four-way merger with three capital increases.

Fondiaria, which last year posted a loss of over 1 billion euros, has said it wants to proceed with the Unipol merger, although it has asked for some conditions to be reviewed.

In the statement on Wednesday, the two funds said they will price their part of the cash call at between 1.5 euros and 2.5 euros per share. Fondiaria shares closed on Wednesday at 0.85 euros.

They said they had received expressions of interest to underwrite the portion of the capital increase reserved for Fondiaria shareholders of no less than 400 million euros.

The offer is conditional on the market regulator waiving the need for a public tender offer on Fondiaria and its unit Milano Assicurazioni ADMI.MI.

In the last five years, Fondiaria, Italy's biggest car insurer, has seen its market value shrink to 396 million euros from over 5 billion euros. At the end of last year its solvency ratio - a measure of capital strength - fell below the regulatory minimum. ($1 = 0.7733 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Andre Grenon)