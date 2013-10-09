Perrigo sells Tysabri royalty stream, delays annual report
Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
MILAN Italy's Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI said on Wednesday it had concluded the sale of its 2.68 percent stake in investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI).
The transaction, which was carried out through an accelerated book-building, has a total value of 135 million euros ($182 million), the company said in a statement.
The sale of the shareholding was requested by Italy's competition regulator in return for approving Fondiaria-SAI's merger with Italian insurer Unipol (UNPI.MI).
Fondiaria also said an additional 1.15 percent stake in the investment bank was already subject to sell forward contracts that would be settled within November.
($1 = 0.7398 euros)
LONDON/FRANKFURT The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest exchange, which had faced growing opposition since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian companies and their Saudi Arabian counterparts signed on Tuesday preliminary agreements for seven deals worth more than $2 billion, as the oil-rich gulf nation seeks to build ties and investment opportunities in Asia.