Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
MILAN Italian private equity fund Palladio has sold its 5 percent stake in troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI, two sources close to the situation said on Tuesday.
"Palladio has sold its 5 percent stake in the past few days," one of the sources said without providing details. A second source said the operation could be announced to the market on Wednesday at the earliest.
Palladio and peer Sator have presented a rival bid to Bologna-based insurer Unipol (UNPI.MI) to take over loss-making Fondiaria.
Unipol secured control of Fondiaria's holding Premafin PRAI.MI this month in a key step to complete its plan to create Italy's No.2 insurer.
To fund the plan, Fondiaria and Unipol have launched twin 1.1 billion euro ($1.33 billion) capital increases which run until August 1.
($1 = 0.8253 euros) (Reporting by Paola Arosio)
TOKYO/HONG KONG Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to making an investment in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork expected to be worth over $3 billion, CNBC reported on Monday, as it expands its reach beyond tech and telecoms.
NEW YORK Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday attacked what he saw as tricks used by U.S. companies to boost earnings and stock prices, but he defended one oft-criticized practice: share buybacks.