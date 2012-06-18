Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
ROME UniCredit (CRDI.MI) Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday he did not expect the latest move by insurance regulator ISVAP on Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI to impact the troubled insurer's planned merger with Unipol (UNPI.MI).
"There has always been pressure from ISVAP... I don't think it will have an impact, and the merger will go ahead," Ghizzoni said on the sidelines of a parliamentary event in Rome.
ISVAP told Fondiaria it was ready to put an administrator in the company if its management did not address past irregular dealings with its controlling shareholder, the Ligresti family, in 15 days.
(Reporting By Alberto Sisto)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.