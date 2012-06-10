MILAN The boards of Premafin PRAI.MI, the Ligresti family's listed holding that owns 36 percent of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAU FOSA.MI, has said it will go ahead with a deal with rival insurer Unipol (UNPI.MI) to rescue its troubled insurance group.

In a statement after a meeting lasted around six hours, the board said that, despite an "extremely fluid" situation and "numerous uncertainties" over the future of the group, it did not see decisive reasons for the group not to continue with the debt restructuring plan.

Fondiaria, Italy's No.2 insurer behind Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI), is in dire financial straits after years of decline under the Ligresti family which controls it, and urgently needs a capital injection to stay afloat.

A bid by Italian private equity fund Sator and Veneto-based Palladio Finanziaria has disrupted the plans of Unipol, which is backed by Fondiaria creditors Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) and UniCredit (CRDI.MI).

The Premafin board also said it had accepted the proposal to give Unipol a 61 percent stake in a new entity, on condition for Premafin shareholders to get not less than 0.85 percent.

The board said it had given mandate to rapidly verify with Fondiaria terms and conditions offered by Sator and Palladio.

